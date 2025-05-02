IT company woman molested in Bengaluru, police launch manhunt

Bengaluru, May 2 Bengaluru Police have launched a manhunt for the accused in yet another molestation case involving a female employee of an IT company, reported under the Marathahalli police station limits, officials said on Friday.

The incident, which took place in a high-surveillance area, has raised fresh concerns about the safety of working women in the city.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when the 20-year-old victim was walking near Eco World Tech Park. The accused, who arrived on a bike, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately from behind and fled the scene.

The victim informed the police that she screamed and shouted in panic as the accused repeatedly sexually harassed her by touching her back. Despite raising an alarm and approaching auto drivers, security guards, and passers-by, no one came forward to assist her.

The woman has filed a complaint with the police, and an FIR has been registered. Following this, the police launched a search for the accused. CCTV footage from the area has been collected, and significant clues have been obtained to aid the investigation.

The victim is originally from another state and is currently working in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Karnataka Police had arrested the accused in the sensational molestation case involving two women in Bengaluru, on April 14. A video of the accused molesting two women in a residential locality during the early hours had gone viral, raising concerns over women's safety in the city.

The arrested person was identified as 26-year-old Santosh Daniel. The Sadduguntepalya Police apprehended him from a village in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

A video showing two young women being targeted by a man in the early hours in a residential locality went viral on social media.

The 17-second video showed two women walking down a deserted street flanked by houses on both sides. A tall, well-built man approaches them from behind, pushes one of the women aside, sexually harasses the other, and then escapes. The video also captures the visibly shaken women standing briefly to catch their breath before quickly leaving the scene.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on April 4 in the jurisdiction of the Sadduguntepalya police station. Police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by a local resident and launched a search for the accused while collecting additional evidence.

Residents of the area expressed shock over the incident, stating that such occurrences were unprecedented in their locality. They added that with the rise in PG accommodations in the area, the police must intensify night patrolling to ensure safety.

Reacting to the rise in incidents of sexual assaults and harassment in Bengaluru during night hours, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had stated that "such incidents happen here and there in a big city". The statement stirred a huge controversy. After the backlash, he expressed regrets over his remarks.

