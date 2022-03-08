IT conducts raids on premises of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab

Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the office and residence of close aides of Shiv Sena leaders and Maharashtra ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab, informed sources said on Tuesday.

Before this, the IT Dept had conducted raids at the offices and premises of various BMC contactors and Shiv Sena leaders.

Search is underway at 20 premises in Mumbai and Pune, the sources said.

Reacting to the raids, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the central government of trying to pressurise and destabalise the coalition government in Maharashtra.

"Why're central agencies targetting a selected few from states like West Bengal and Maharashtra...don't they get anybody else from other states, it's a tactic to pressurise and destablise MVA govt," he alleged.

Party leader Aditya Thackeray had also alleged that the central agencies have become the "publicity machinery" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but "the state will not bow down".

The Income Tax department had also carried out searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Yashwant Jadhav.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor