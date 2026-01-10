‘It feels great’: Performing artists express excitement ahead of PM Modi’s visit at Somnath

Somnath, Jan 10 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Somnath for the ongoing 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', later on Saturday, artists expressed their excitement for their performance, saying it feels great.

Speaking to IANS on this occasion, an artist said, "We have come to Somnath today with all the artists to perform Bharatanatyam and Kutchi Folk, which are part of our traditional art forms."

“Being in Somnath, we are fully absorbed in Lord Shiva’s essence here at Somnath,” she added.

Describing Somnath, she said it has transformed immensely in a positive manner.

Reflecting on the opportunity to perform at Somnath, another artist said, “We have been performing these dances for a long time, and it feels great to be performing at this holy shrine.”

Artists expressed that the venue had multiple stages to showcase their art and described the atmosphere as "very positive".

Prime Minister Modi is participating in the ongoing 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', a grand four-day celebration commemorating 1,000 years of the resilience of Gujarat’s iconic Somnath Temple since its first attack in January 1026 by the Mahmud of Ghazni.

The festival, running from January 8 to 11, 2026, honours the temple's repeated destruction and reconstruction, symbolising India's unbroken faith, cultural pride, and civilisational spirit.

In his post on X, PM Modi described the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' as a powerful symbol of India's spiritual tradition, celebrated nationwide with immense devotion and enthusiasm.

He said that he will arrive in Somnath on the evening of January 10 and, at around 8 p.m., have the privilege of joining the divine chanting of the Omkar mantra at the temple premises.

This will be followed by viewing a spectacular drone show illuminating the skies over the Arabian Sea.

The festival includes highlights such as 72 hours of uninterrupted Omkar chanting by thousands of young priests and saints, spiritual music evenings, and various programmes emphasising national pride and heritage.

PM Modi's visit underscores the Union government's focus on preserving and celebrating India's rich cultural legacy.

The Somnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, stands as a symbol of eternal faith on Gujarat's coast, inspiring generations with its story of resurgence.

