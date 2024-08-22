“It Has To Be Proved Whether the File of Sri Minerals Came to Me or Not, It Is Not My Signature in the File”: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the order granting a mining lease to Venkateswara Minerals Company is not my signature. Addressing an emergency press conference in Bengaluru, he said, "When I was the Chief Minister, it should be proved whether I got the file of that company." He said that the company is accused of being a fraudulent company. In the administrative system, the officers from the lower level prepare the file. Hundreds of files come before the Chief Minister. It has to be proved whether it came or not, it is not my signature in the file. He said that the FSL investigation should take place. Although the government was formed in May last year, the state governor's permission was sought for the prosecution last November. He said that he became Union Minister only two months ago.

The Supreme Court had ordered an inquiry into the Sai Venkateswara Minerals Company. In 2017, a special investigation team was asked to investigate and submit a report. So far, the SIT has not submitted the full investigation report to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has not said that it sought permission from the Governor. He said permission was given for the investigation. Legal battle: SIT seeks Governor's permission for prosecution. Against this backdrop, Sai Venkateswara said that it is imperative to take legal action against the allegations related to Minerals. 150 crores from mine owners by a party MLA who supported the government when he became Chief Minister for the first time in 2006. He was accused of receiving. No one had applied for a judicial inquiry into it. The Lokayukta was tasked with investigating illegal mining. In that investigative report He said that the name of former chief minister SM Krishna Dharmasingh was left to the then government without recommending any kind of action. The High Court quashed the allegation case against me and ordered the continuation of the case related to Sai Venkateswara Company. The Supreme Court has given relief to SM Krishna. In 2014, I approached the Supreme Court for the Sai Venkateswara case. At that time, the state government had requested the Supreme Court for an opportunity for SIT investigation. In 2017, as an SIT was formed, he gave me a notice and recorded a statement. He said that the Supreme Court had directed an investigation and report within three months. "The irony is that in 2018, the Congress had to run the government with us," he said. He said that I was the one who brought it to light.

