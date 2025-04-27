It is essential to make state drug-free: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, April 27 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off the 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' in Sirsa town, urging everyone to unite and contribute toward making the state drug-free.

Addressing the gathering, he said to realise the dream of a developed India and a developed Haryana, it is essential to make the state drug-free.

"Therefore, in the campaign for a 'Drug-Free Haryana' everyone must rise above party politics and unite to empower and strengthen the youth of Haryana."

The Chief Minister called for collective efforts from the saints, khap panchayats, sarpanches, and the people of Haryana to rise above party politics and actively participate in the campaign for a drug-free Haryana.

He emphasised that the cooperation of every section of society is essential in the fight against drugs, and only through a united effort can a drug-free Haryana be achieved.

CM Saini led by example by riding a bicycle, reinforcing the strong message of promoting a drug-free state.

The Chief Minister said the cycle rally, which started from Hisar on April 5, has travelled across the entire state and has now reached its final destination after a 23-day journey.

Congratulating the youth who participated in this rally, he said that these young individuals have tirelessly spread the message of drug de-addiction to every corner of society.

"This was not just a rally but the beginning of a new thought process that included important issues like health, environment, road safety, and youth empowerment," CM Saini added.

He said that the organisers, participants, and citizens have proven that when the goal is noble, the intention is honest, and there is public participation in the efforts, any evil in society can be eradicated from its roots.

The Chief Minister added that Haryana is the land of jawan, pehlwan and kisan (soldiers, wrestlers, and farmers), and there is no place for drugs here.

He said all of "us must come together to advance the spirit of a strong and resilient Haryana".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor