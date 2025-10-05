Italian tourist drowns at Visakhapatnam beach

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5 An Italian tourist died and another fell ill after they were swept away in the waves on Yarada Beach here on Sunday.

According to police, a group of 16 foreign tourists were taking a bath on the beach. Two of them, both Italians, began drowning when they ventured into deep waters.

Port Marine Police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Lifeguards swung into action and brought them to the shore.

However, one of them was found in critical condition. The rescue workers performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) but in vain. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH).

New Port Police registered a case and took up an investigation. The tourists ventured into the sea despite repeated warnings from Marine Police and GVNC lifeguards that the waters were unsafe for swimming due to strong currents and depth.

Tourists, both domestic and foreign, throng beaches in and around Visakhapatnam, especially on weekends.

Marine Police and the municipal authorities have deployed personnel at the beaches to warn tourists from venturing into the sea at places considered unsafe for swimming and to take up rescue whenever required.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Women and Child Development and Tribal Welfare G. Sandhya Rani on Sunday visited KGH, where 85 girl students of a residential school were undergoing treatment.

Students of a tribal girls' residential school at Kurupam in Parvathipuram Manyam district were taken ill on Saturday.

Sandhya Rani also spoke to doctors and hospital officials and enquired about the condition of the girls. She directed the hospital authorities to provide the best treatment to the children.

She told the media persons that the students were suffering from fever and jaundice. Some students were also diagnosed with Hepatitis A. She said out of 129 students taken ill, 37 have been shifted to KGH. The remaining students were undergoing treatment in Parvathipuram.

The minister clarified that the condition of none of the students was critical.

