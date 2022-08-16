ITBP bus accident: Death toll rises to 7, 8 critically injured

The death toll of ITBP personnel killed in Pahalgam bus accident rose to seven, while eight others are seriously injured, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday.

"Seven of our jawans have lost their lives in the accident. Eight jawans with serious injuries have been airlifted to Srinagar for medical treatment, others are being treated at a hospital in Anantnag," SL Thaosen, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) at Anantnag, Ranbeer Singh, the personnel who were critically injured in the Pahalgam bus accident were airlifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

"Critically injured jawans airlifted to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, remaining jawans admitted at Anantnag hospital are stable," DIG Ranbeer Singh said.

Several jawan were reportedly injured after a bus carrying 37 of them, including 37 ITBP personnel and two J-K police was on its way to Pahalgam from Chandanwari when it rolled down into the deep gorge reportedly after its breaks malfunctioned, a senior ITBP official said.

On the accident, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased ITBP personnel.

"Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel," Lt Governor Sinha said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief on the tragic incident and took to Twitter to wish for the early recovery of those injured.

"Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest," he tweeted.

A doctor at the Government Medical College of Anantnag, Dr Syed Tariq had said that 30 people were injured in the accident.

The mishap took place at Frislan in Pahalgam area.

The jawans were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra.

"We are in touch with local administration and teams of disaster management have been rushed to the site for a rescue operation," an ITBP official said.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor