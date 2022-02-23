ITBP mountaineers summit Eastern Ladakh peak in extreme weather conditions

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) central mountaineering team has scaled Mount Karzok Kangri, 20,177 feet high peak in extreme weather conditions in the minimum temperature of minus 40 degrees celsius.

An ITBP spokesperson said, "This was the first-ever ascent to the Karzok Kangri. Team of 6 top-class mountaineers of the ITBP led by the ace mountaineer Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal scaled the 20,177 feet high peak which located in the cold desert of Ladakh."

"Enduring physical and mental toughness in extreme winters, the team did not use any special mountaineering equipment and support system and completed the ascent," added the official.

"ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal, 55, completed 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet in minus 30-degrees Celsius temperature in snow conditions in Ladakh," an ITBP official further added.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP primarily guards the 3,488 Kms long border in the Himalayas at the border observation posts (BOPs) located at altitudes ranging up to 18,800 feet. Apart from border guarding, the Force is also deployed for Anti-Naxal operations and other Internal Security duties.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor