ITBP personnel play volleyball at 14,000 feet in Sikkim amid snow conditions
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 11:26 AM2022-01-18T11:26:01+5:302022-01-18T11:35:02+5:30
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen playing volleyball at 14,000 feet at a Border Out Post in Sikkim amid snow conditions.
A video was tweeted by the handle of ITBP.
"Himveers of ITBP playing Volleyball amid snow conditions at a BOP at 14 K feet in Sikkim," ITBP said in a tweet.
Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir, shared a vided of BSF jawans celebrating Bihu and dancing in the snow-covered mountains amid freezing temperatures in Kashmir's Keran village.
( With inputs from ANI )
