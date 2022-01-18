ITBP personnel play volleyball at 14,000 feet in Sikkim amid snow conditions

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen playing volleyball at 14,000 feet at a Border Out Post in Sikkim amid snow conditions.

A video was tweeted by the handle of ITBP.

"Himveers of ITBP playing Volleyball amid snow conditions at a BOP at 14 K feet in Sikkim," ITBP said in a tweet.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir, shared a vided of BSF jawans celebrating Bihu and dancing in the snow-covered mountains amid freezing temperatures in Kashmir's Keran village.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Tags :Border PoliceItbp