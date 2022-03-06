ITBP to hold 'Desh Ki Hifazat-Desh Ki Suraksha' to celebrate 75th year of India's independence

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is going to organise, 'Desh Ki Hifazat-Desh Ki Suraksha', especially in the remotest parts of the country, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from March 6-13, 2022.

As per a release from ITBP, various programmes related to the theme will be organised including the humane face of security, honouring the martyr's families, band displays and programmes by Himveer Wives Welfare Association.

ITBP will also be organizing free medical camps and undertaking many other programmes such as distribution of stationary & sports items for school children in the border regions and left-wing extremism hit areas. Band displays will be held at prominent places in the areas of deployment of the ITBP units.

For the past year, the ITBP has been organizing several programmes in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which include cycle rallies, fitness walk/run, band display, plantation drives, blood donation camps etc. ITBP has made a significant contribution to the flagship missions of the Government of India.

The force has a far-reaching outreach to the remotest Himalayan regions and populations. It has conducted hundreds of rescue missions over the past few decades in times of disasters in the Himalayas.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP is deployed to guard the Indo-China borders.

( With inputs from ANI )

