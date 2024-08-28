ITC Hotels to manage MP's heritage destination ‘Lunera ki Sarai’ in Mandu

New Delhi, Aug 28 ITC Hotels recently signed a management agreement with Bhopal-based Lunera Castle Resort & Spa for a landmark property under the Welcomhotel brand in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh.

Welcomhotel Mandu -- the refreshed avatar of the heritage destination ‘Lunera ki Sarai’ -- pays tribute to the ancient fort city of Mandu celebrated for its architecture.

With this signing, ITC’s Hotel Group will have nearly 540 keys in Madhya Pradesh. This includes two operating WelcomHeritage properties in Pench and Pachmarhi, and three Welcomhotels in the pipeline in Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Bhopal.

Welcomhotel Mandu will feature 94 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, meeting spaces, spa and swimming pool.

Mandu, also known as Mandav, is an ancient fort city in Madhya Pradesh.

A short two-hour drive from Indore, the erstwhile 'Lunera ki Sarai' is set to emerge as a popular tourist destination.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, “We are honoured to have been entrusted with the legacy of 'Lunera ki Sarai'. Historical context dates this ‘Sarai’ located along the trade routes in the 16-17th century back to 400 years. It is indeed a very special project. Brand Welcomhotel looks forward to reviving the glory of 'Lunera ki Sarai' by enabling memorable experiences at this heritage resort.

Pankaj Phulwani, Director, Lunera Castle Resort & Spa, said, "ITC Hotels' expertise in hospitality is well established. We have no doubt that through their acclaimed service standards upheld by their competitive talent, this resort will shine brighter and will elevate Mandu to one of Madhya Pradesh’s favourite tourist destinations."

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels is a collection of upper upscale hotels. Present in locations ranging from hills to beaches, and deserts to cities, the properties skilfully blend together local aesthetics and modern-day comforts along with ITC Hotels' renowned culinary expertise.

