ITR Filing 2024: Over 5 crore Income Tax Returns Filed Till July 26

The Income Tax Department of India announced on Friday that it has received over 5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2024-25 as of July 26. This achievement comes a day earlier than last year, reflecting a strong response from taxpayers.

In a statement on social media platform X, the department thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for their role in reaching this milestone. “We express our gratitude to the taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs). Over 5 crore ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been filed till 26th of July this year as compared to 27th of July last year,” the Income Tax India post read.

With the deadline for filing ITRs set for July 31, 2024, the department has urged those who have yet to submit their returns to do so promptly to avoid last-minute congestion. “We urge all those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2024-25, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush,” the statement continued.

The Income Tax Department has been actively reminding citizens of their tax obligations through various channels.