ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today: Netizens Report Glitches in Portal, Here’s What IT Department Says

The Income Tax Department's I-T return filing portal faced huge traffic as the deadline for filing returns ends on Monday, September 15, 2025, leading to netizens complaining of glitches and demanding an extension of the deadline. Users said that the official ITR website is not working and they are unable to file their tax returns on the last day.

The IT department, however, said that the portal was working fine and gave no indication of extending the deadline for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by individuals, HUFs and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26). The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal.

A number of chartered accountants and individuals have taken to social media over the past couple of days claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches while making tax payment and downloading AIS (Annual Information Statement).

An X user CA Satish Chandak shared a video of the portal claiming that Income Tax Potal is not showing a drop down to select a minor head of payment.

Taxpayers are hit with payment of taxes as the #INCOMETAXPORTAL is not giving a drop down to select a minor head of payment.

If you need proof see the recording. #extend_due_dates_immediatelypic.twitter.com/XY7HoFpHik — CA Satish Chandak🇮🇳 (@Simplysrchandak) September 14, 2025

"Taxpayers are hit with payment of taxes as the #INCOMETAXPORTAL is not giving a drop down to select a minor head of payment. If you need proof see the recording," he wrote.

Another X user, Suhel Gupta said, "The income tax website is not working, tax payment is not possible, Money deducted from bank but its not reflecting on Portal. This is how you will build 3rd largest economy. Still some bot will say all is well."

Another netizen, Abhas Halakhandi, said that the portal did not work for two straight days as of 14 September and urged extending the income tax filing deadline.

🚨Income Tax Portal Ground Reality Check-14th Sep🚨



Second day in a row, the Portal was completely dead during the day. From Login, AIS/TIS, 26AS, Tax payment, Return Submission to Verification – every functionality faced severe technical difficulties!!



👉 Tax Professionals… pic.twitter.com/WmZFFFZIaz — Abhas Halakhandi (@AbhasHalakhandi) September 15, 2025

“Second day in a row, the Portal was completely dead during the day. From Login, AIS/TIS, 26AS, Tax payment, Return Submission to Verification – every functionality faced severe technical difficulties… Yet, the official claim is that the portal is performing “perfectly.” But what about the voices of thousands of professionals with screenshots of tech errors?”

On Monday, netizens even complained that they were unable to log in to the e-fling portal. In a late-night post on X on September 14, the department termed "fake" a statement of extension of the deadline, and asked taxpayers to only rely on official updates on @IncomeTaxIndia. "The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025," it said.

Replying to a post which claimed that there were issues in uploading ITR and tax payment, the department said, "The e-filing portal is working fine. Please clear your browser cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser". It also asked people to share their details (along with PAN and mobile number) to e-mail id orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

How To Fix Error

For those who filing ITR today can keep checking the website from time to time. They can clear cache files in their computer system. Still if it is not fixing one can contact on the ITR officials numbers 1800 103 0025 and 1800 419 0025.