ITR Filing FY 2024–25: All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners Urge CBDT To Extend Deadline to Aug 31

The All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) has urged the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the deadline for filing Income Tax returns for the assessment year 2024-25 by one month, pushing it to August 31.

In a memorandum, AIFTP National President Narayan Jain and Direct Tax Representation Committee Chairman S.M. Surana highlighted that recent floods across several states have significantly disrupted the filing of Income Tax returns. They further noted that landslides in Uttaranchal and Himachal Pradesh have exacerbated these challenges.

The memorandum also claimed persistent problems with the Income Tax portal and software, including difficulties in downloading and verifying various forms. Additionally, they pointed out that the process of paying self-assessment tax through banks and downloading challans is time-consuming.