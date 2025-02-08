It’s a common man’s win: BJP leader Aparna Yadav on Milkipur bypoll results

New Delhi, Feb 8 As the party candidate secured the Milkipur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and vice chairperson of UP Women’s Commission Aparna Yadav said that it was a common man’s win.

Speaking to IANS, Aparna Yadav stated, “Ram Rajya was established in Milkipur. Chandrabhanu (Paswan) won under the guidance of Yogi ji and Modi ji. I also met a lot of people. I also thank the Yadav brothers and sisters. Milkipur did not get trapped in any lie and jumla. The common man won.”

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on the Election Commission, she said, “Election Commission is a big institution. Supreme Court has also said that one should not comment on the Commission's decision. When you win, you do not say that it was the Commission's mistake, when you lose, you blame the Commission. It also has to be seen where you are wrong. We should support the Commission's decision. The Commission is impartial… It is not on any side.”

In the Milkipur Assembly bypoll, BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan made history with a stunning victory margin of 42,886 votes, surpassing previous records and securing a decisive win in a constituency with a history dating back to 1967.

Commenting on the Delhi election results, Aparna Yadav stated, “I am not surprised by these results. The way we worked, the public had to be with us. The way Modi ji did development work today is the result of that. Those who had earlier thought from the throne and crown that Delhi would not go out of their hands; they got a befitting reply today.”

Meanwhile, the BJP is set for a huge victory in Delhi after 26 years. Six hours into the counting of votes, the BJP was ahead in 47 out of the 70 seats and the AAP was leading in 23. The Congress appeared set to draw another blank.

