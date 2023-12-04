It's advocates vs cops in K’taka - Bommai urges CM to intervene

Bengaluru, Dec 4 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's to intervene to resolve the ongoing conflict between the district police and advocates in Chikkamagaluru district, describing it as a 'dangerous' development.

Expressing concern over the continued conflict between the advocates and police personnel in Chikkamagaluru over the alleged assault on a lawyer by the local police, Bommai said "the law and order machinery has collapsed in the state, and both the government and officials have lost control over the home department".

Alleging gross indiscipline in the police department, Bommai warned that there could be anarchy in the state if correct steps are not taken immediately. He also sought Siddaramaiah's intervention to create an atmosphere where everyone respects the law.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Monday issued an interim stay on complaints lodged against advocates by the police department in three cases. Four cases were lodged against Chikkamagaluru Bar Council district president Sudhakar and 15 other advocates, including allegations of assault on policemen and obstruction of duty.

The cases were filed following protests by the police personnel and their family members. The advocates had questioned the filing of cases in the high court, and on Monday they celebrated after the stay orders were issued.

The advocates also warned of a protest by 40,000 lawyers across the state if serious action is not taken against the police in this case.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the state government had already handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The conflict began last week after the police questioned and allegedly attacked an advocate for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike. Subsequently, a group of advocates staged a protest in front of the police station in Chikkamagaluru.

The police later suspended six policemen, including a PSI, in connection with the incident.

Later, in an unprecedented move, the policemen and their family members also staged a protest demanding protection from and action against the advocates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor