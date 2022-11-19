"It's bizarre... Rahul Gandhi is nowhere in poll bound states", Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has taken a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from poll-bound states stating that it was indeed "bizarre."

"It's bizarre to see Rahul Gandhi nowhere in the poll-bound states! They know they are going to lose so they will put the blame on the new party president and not the first family," said Union minister for Sports and Youth Affairs while campaigning in Surat.

The minister praised the ruling BJP-ruled Gujarat government ahead of the Assembly polls and said that BJP would win with big majority as people continue to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double-engine government.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Thakur said that the rival party was sinking.

"Congress footprint is shrinking and that's why they're not to be seen anywhere. We want to know if Rahul Gandhi is missing from the poll-bound state is Ranneeti (strategy) or the new Rajneeti," he toldin an interview.

Criticizing the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi he said that people who raised slogans to divide the country have joined the yatra and that people of Gujarat will never accept such a party.

"Who participated in the yatra with Rahul Gandhi from day one? Those who think of dividing the country. Those who used to raise slogans to divide the country... Will these people who want to erase the name of the country, join the Bharat Jodo Yatra?" the Union minister asked.

Thakur asserted that Gujarat does not choose those who oppose it but those who worked for its development and stated that Gujarat will vote back to power the BJP.

"Those who oppose Gujarat, Narmada Dam, and the development of Gujarat are with Rahul Gandhi. Will Gujarat accept such people? Gujarat does not choose those who oppose it, but those who did development. Gujarat will elect BJP only," he said.

The Union Minister further lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for giving social activist Medha Patkar a central space in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

"Everyone knows that Medha Patkar ran an agenda and the people of Gujarat know it! Congress has to answer why they are such elements," he said.

A social activist, Patkar is one of the prominent faces of the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan' (Save Narmada Movement).

The Union minister also called out the Congress party for insulting Sardar Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar adding that the people of Gujarat won't accept those who insult Veer Savarkar

"Under Congress rule, they talked of Hindu terrorism. In 70 years Congress made the country forget about Sardar Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar was not recognised but insulted by Congress. People of Gujarat won't accept those who insult Veer Savarkar, a party that walks with the 'tukde-tukde' gang," Thakur said.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi raked up Savarkar claiming that he betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbahai Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

The counting of votes will take place, along with that of Himachal Pradesh, on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor