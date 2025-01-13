Its Governor Ravi who is arrogant, says DMK's Duraimurugan

Chennai, Jan 13 DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Development, S. Duraimurugan, on Monday lashed out at Governor R.N. Ravi, saying it was he who was "arrogant".

Duraimurugan, the second-most senior leader in Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s cabinet, made this statement during the inauguration of a state government exhibition in Vellore.

His remarks follow the ongoing tensions between the Governor and the Tamil Nadu government, which escalated after Ravi walked out of the Assembly session on January 6.

The conflict began when the Governor refused to deliver his prepared address in the Assembly, citing a protest over the rendering of the National Anthem at the end of the session.

Speaking at the event, Duraimurugan defended the state government, saying: "For a long time, it has been the custom to sing ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ at the start of the Assembly session and the National Anthem at its conclusion. The Governor took issue with this and accused our Chief Minister of being arrogant. But in reality, it is the Governor who is displaying arrogance."

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan had issued a statement on January 6, saying that Governor Ravi left the Assembly “in deep anguish” because the National Anthem was not played.

Chief Minister Stalin had strongly criticised the Governor’s decision not to read the prepared address, calling it "childish".

Stalin, while concluding the debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s address on January 11, pointed out that as per Article 176 of the Constitution, the Governor is obligated to deliver his address to the Assembly at the commencement of the session.

"But he seems keen on violating the rules in a planned manner," he remarked.

In response, Ravi issued a statement on January 12, criticising Stalin. In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan stated: "Stalin asserts that insisting on due respect for the National Anthem and performing the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution is ‘absurd’ and ‘childish.’ Thanks for betraying the true intentions of the coalition of interests and ideologies he leads, which does not accept or respect Bharat as a nation and her Constitution."

"Such arrogance is not good. Please do not forget that Bharat is the supreme Mother, and the Constitution is the supreme faith for her children. They will not like or tolerate such brazen insults.”

During his rebuttal in the Assembly, Stalin alleged that Ravi’s actions stemmed from his inability to "digest" Tamil Nadu’s progress.

"The Tamil Nadu Assembly has been witnessing strange scenes ever since Ravi assumed office as Governor. In 2022, he delivered his address without altering the speech, but in subsequent years, he avoided the customary address, citing absurd reasons."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor