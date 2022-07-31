"It's not my money," says Bengal Minister on ED raid at his aide's home

ED on Wednesday seized around ₹28 crores, over five kilos of gold, and property deeds from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has also arrested both the minister and his aide in connection with a multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools in the state.

Commenting on the same Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee today claimed the money did not belong to him. The minister also got suspended from the party amid the ED raid. When the reporters asked him anyone is conspiring against him, the former minister replied that everyone will know the truth "when the time comes".

Talking about the recovered money he said "It's not my money." Also, actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday said Chatterjee should reveal the names of the people involved in the scam, as ED raid on him. He requested the West Bengal minister to tell the truth, as he did not believe that Partha owned all the money.