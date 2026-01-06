It’s objectionable: VHP International President on slogans against PM Modi, HM Shah at JNU

Haridwar, Jan 6 Reacting to slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by several Left-wing student organisations at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar on Tuesday termed the incident objectionable.

Speaking to IANS, Alok Kumar said he would not have objected to protests if the issue had not been related to Umar Khalid.

“In politics, there are Opposition parties and differing views, and disagreement is acceptable. However, when a person is accused of sedition and the Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to that individual after granting bail to others, it becomes a serious matter,” he said.

Kumar further stated that raising such slogans was unacceptable. “Raising slogans like this is objectionable. People need to understand this and will have to answer for it,” he told IANS.

Earlier, several Left-wing student organisations at JNU raised slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Shah during a gathering at the 'Guerrilla Dhaba' on the university campus.

The incident took place on Monday evening, shortly after the Supreme Court denied bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Around 30 to 40 students affiliated with the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest, raising anti-government slogans at the campus.

Among the slogans shouted was "Modi-Shah ki kabra khudegi, JNU ki dharti par."

JNU Chief Security Officer (CSO) Naveen Yadav on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Police, requesting a registration of an FIR over the objectionable slogans raised against PM Modi and HM Shah at the university campus.

In his letter to Vasant Kunj SHO, the CSO said that a programme was held outside the Sabarmati Hostel to commemorate the anniversary of the attack under the title "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba".

"At the time of commencement, the gathering appeared to be limited to commemorating the said anniversary. The number of students present at the spot was approximately 30-35. The prominent students identified during the programme included Aditi Mishra, Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali, Saad Azmi, Mehboob Ilahi, Kanishk, Pakeeza Khan, Shubham, and others," he said.

However, he mentioned that during the course of the programme, the Supreme Court announced the rejection of bail pleas to former university students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, and the "nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor