It's only a summons, Kerala HC tells former state Finance Minister Isaac

Kochi, Feb 1 Veteran CPI-M leader and former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac got a jolt from the Kerala High Court on Thursday as it, hearing his plea against fresh summons from the ED, orally remarked: "It is only a summons."

Isaac filed a petition challenging the fresh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the financial transactions of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in relation to the masala bonds case.

Counsel for Isaac said that the first summons was withdrawn by the ED pursuant to the orders of the court and now a second summons was issued.

The court, after going through the petition, asked notice to be served to all the parties and posted the case for further hearing on February 9.

Incidentally Isaac has so far been served four notices to appear before the ED but had never turned up. It was on the fourth notice he has approached the Court.

The ED, however, is leaving nothing to chance and is banking on evidence that there was violation in financial dealings of the KIIFB during Isaac’s tenure as the minister in the previous LDF government, especially in the issue of ‘masala bonds’.

