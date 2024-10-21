It's time to give a befitting reply to Pakistan to combat terrorism in J&K: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Oct 21 BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, reacting to the killing of six construction workers and a doctor in Sunday terror attack said that it was high time to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and teach it a lesson for repeatedly exporting terror.

At least seven people were shot by terrorists on Sunday, as they opened fire at a construction site workers in the Ganderbal region of Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Talking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said, “It is disheartening to hear such news. There is peace in J&K after the elections as the government was formed in the Union Territory after so many years. But, Pakistan and the terrorist groups are not able to handle it. They are now trying to hinder peace. But, Pakistan should refrain from doing such things. India will surely teach them a lesson as we used to do it earlier.”

“We have taken action steps to combat terrorism but there are still some places where such incidents are happening. Our Paramilitary force is ready to give them a befitting reply. Pakistan should back off or else we know how to handle them,” he added.

BJP leader further hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders for accusing the BJP of ‘orchestrating’ Bahraich violence to gain political mileage.

“SP is known for instigating people and fueling riots by pandering to certain sections. There used to be riots during their rule in Uttar Pradesh. BJP always foiled the conspiracy. The situation is under control right now. But SP leaders cannot see this as they were waiting for violence. They think that when there will be violence, it will help them win in the state. But, the BJP will make sure to prevent such violence and will never let them win in the state,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor