It's victory for our party, Rahul Gandhi: Cong on Centre's decision on caste Census

New Delhi, April 30 Following the Centre’s decision to include caste-based enumeration in the upcoming national Census, senior Congress leaders have hailed the move as a victory for the party and a personal triumph for Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Leaders such as Udit Raj, Vijay Wadettiwar, and T.S. Singh Deo expressed satisfaction, asserting that the decision vindicates the Congress' long-standing demand.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Udit Raj said, “This is a victory for the Congress and a moment of accountability for the Modi government, which was compelled to act. The entire Bahujan Samaj is grateful to Rahul Gandhi. Our governments in Telangana and Karnataka have already completed caste-based data collection.

"Just as a diagnosis reveals the cause of illness in a person, the caste census will identify the level of backwardness in different communities and help frame policies to uplift them. Nothing serves national interest more than this. The decision is a welcome step and, without doubt, the credit goes to LoP Rahul Gandhi.”

Vijay Wadettiwar, another senior Congress leader added, “We welcome it. The Congress has long demanded a caste census, and Rahul Gandhi has led this cause with persistence. The OBC community deserves its rightful share — whether it’s in reservations, budget allocations, or representation.

"While our government had completed the socio-economic and caste census in 2011 under former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, implementation was delayed. Now that the BJP government has agreed to it, we urge them to go beyond just enumeration — they must implement the findings.”

He also gave a word of caution, saying, “This should not be a poll gimmick, particularly aimed at the upcoming Bihar elections. The caste census must lead to real policy outcomes based on population share — not just serve as an electoral strategy. If the intent is genuine, we welcome the decision wholeheartedly. But if the move is politically motivated, it would reflect poorly on the BJP.”

Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo also expressed his appreciation, calling the move a testament to an effective Opposition.

“It’s satisfying to see Rahul Gandhi’s initiative yield results. Despite being out of power, this shows what a responsible Opposition can achieve in a democracy. It’s a demonstration of how a principled stance can compel even a reluctant government to act,” he said.

On the possibility of political motivations behind the decision, Singh Deo added, “It’s certainly possible. Nitish Kumar had initiated the caste census in Bihar, and now he’s aligned with the BJP. Timing matters in politics. If the Centre had ignored this issue, it could have had adverse electoral consequences. Nevertheless, the decision itself is important and necessary.”

