IUML leader and ex-Kerala Minister V.K. Ibrahim Kunju passes away

Kochi, Jan 6 Former Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Vice-President, V.K. Ibrahim Kunju, passed away on Tuesday.

Kunju, 73, was a four-time legislator but due to his ill-health he has been away from the public glare after 2021.

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi following a prolonged illness.

Known across Kerala's political spectrum as a soft-spoken and low-profile leader, Kunju carved out a distinct space for himself in public life through quiet organisation-building rather than rhetorical flourish.

His restrained style and accessibility earned him goodwill beyond party lines.

He was widely regarded as the IUML's principal face in Central Kerala, helping the party expand its political footprint in a region where it has often been perceived as largely confined to Malappuram district.

Kunju served multiple terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing the Kalamassery and Mattancherry constituencies from 2001 till 2021.

He was the PWD Minister in the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government from 2011 to 2016, and earlier held the Industries and Social Welfare portfolios during 2005–2006.

During his term as the PWD Minister, he oversaw a significant phase of road and bridge development in the state, with several key infrastructure projects initiated and executed under his watch.

Born on May 20, 1952, near Aluva in Ernakulam district, Kunju entered public life through student politics.

He steadily rose through the organisational ranks of the IUML, serving as Ernakulam district general secretary and later as state secretary.

He also remained active in the trade union movement, maintaining close links with grassroots-level workers.

Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony condoled Kunju's passing, describing him as a hugely popular leader who consciously maintained a low profile throughout his career and would be remembered for his simplicity and personal humility.

Kunju's later political years, however, were overshadowed by controversy linked to the Palarivattom flyover case.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had formally arrested him at a private hospital in Kochi in connection with the case, which involved allegations of financial irregularities during his term as the PWD Minister.

The issue surfaced after the flyover developed serious structural defects within a year of commissioning, leading to its eventual decommissioning and reconstruction.

He is survived by his wife Nadeera, and sons -- Advocate V.E. Abdul Gafur, Abbas, and Anoop.

The last rites would be held here on Wednesday.

