IUML leader courts controversy by saying homosexuality will lead to contracting AIDS

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 Indian Union Muslim League legislator and former state minister M. K. Muneer on Monday slammed higher education minister R. Bindhu for supporting homosexuality.

Muneer who is the son of former Kerala chief minister and IUML veteran C. H. Mohammed Koya opened up at a meeting of the youth wing of the IUML at Kozhikode.

He said Bindhu was batting for homosexuality but it will be staunchly opposed and any attempt by the student and youth wing of the CPI-M to propagate it will be opposed tooth and nail. Homosexuality will lead to contracting AIDS, added the medical professional turned politician.

Bindhu had recently said that people with same-sex affinity were always there among all communities and therefore no one in the scientific community would be ready to term such persons as an aberration or against the natural order.

