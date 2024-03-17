IUML to approach ECI seeking change in Kerala, TN polling dates

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, has decided to approach the Election Commission of India ( ECI) seeking change in Lok Sabha election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

IUML General Secretary P.M.A. Salam said that his party will approach the ECI with a request to change the election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala where polling is scheduled to be held on Fridays (April 19 and 26 respectively) as it will cause inconvenience to Muslims.

Muslims perform special prayers on Fridays.

The IUML leader said that election officers and polling agents from the Muslim community would face difficulties in performing prayers.

In Kerala, around 24 per cent of the 3.3 crore population belongs to the Muslim community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor