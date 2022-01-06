'I've always wanted to pass on my knowledge to the next generation'

New Delhi, Jan 6 Some people just go on and on with a burning desire to pass on their knowledge to the next generation. After more than four decades in the corporate world, during which he rose to CEO of Tata Bearings, G.S. Rattan spent a decade in academics, has just published his debut book - at 74 - and says a "fourth career would be absolutely brilliant" but for now he is happy to settle into his role as an author.

"I always knew I wanted to teach after I retire from a corporate career and somewhere at the back of my mind there were dreams of an audacious goal of writing a book. During the second stint of my career as a teacher, I ended up planning my third stint based on the feedback and interest expressed by students," Rattan, who is now settled in Chandigarh's satellite town of Zikarpur, told in an interview.

"The story just grew from there and I saw the third dream becoming a reality with the support of my family. And once I decided to commit to it, I gave it my full attention. It took me two years to get it ready for publishing. It was still very unreal till the book was actually published and I held the physical copy in my hand. That's when I knew I am actually beginning my third career as an author," he added.

When he started out, he thought he was a "good writer" till he tried "capturing an entire decade in a chapter" and then met an editor who guided him through the process of writing "10 Steps to the Boardroom - Climb Your Way to Success"

