IYC stages protest against govt over unemployment, suspension of MPs

New Delhi, Dec 20 The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday staged a protest against youth unemployment across the country and over the suspension of 143 Opposition MPs from both the Houses of the Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session ending December 22.

Hundreds of the Youth Congress activists led by its national president Srinivas B.V. tried to march on the Jantar Mantra Road, but they were detained by the Delhi Police.

Slamming the government, Srinivas said that hundreds of youth in Delhi have come out against the BJP government, which is attacking the future of the youth and is killing democracy.

He also accused the BJP government of increasing unemployment in the country after it came to power.

"Today, the youth in the country have the highest unemployment rate, and the government is doing nothing to solve their problems," he said.

Srinivas also said that the Central government can suspend 143 MPs from the Parliament, but "how will it suspend the youngsters who are protesting against the government".

"The government is destroying democracy and spoiling the future of the youth. We will fight this dictatorship and the fascist forces strongly and not let them succeed in their plans at any cost," he added.

