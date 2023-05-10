J-K: 1 dead, 4 inured in car accident in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 : A woman died and four others were injured in a car accident in Doda on Tuesday, officials said.

"One of the injured is serious and he was airlifted to Jammu. The remaining are undergoing treatment in a hospital," Dr RK Bharti, Additional Deputy Commissioner said.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

