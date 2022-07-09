J-K: 13 people killed, over 48 injured in Amarnath cloudburst

Thirteen people were killed and over 48 others injured when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday, said Dr A Shah, Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir.

As of now, all the injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to holy cave by the health care workers deputed at these stations.

Six teams are involved in the rescue operation. Two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad were inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave, said the Indian army.

"The injured patients are being managed well and are stable as of now," informed the CMO.

"As of now 13 dead and 48 injured. Six teams are involved in the rescue operation. Two additional medical teams were also sent. Two search and rescue dog squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad being inducted by Air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave," Dr A Shah, Ganderbal Chief Medical Officer, Jammu and Kashmir told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the NDRF chief had said that the NDRF team immediately engaged in the rescue work and three people have been rescued so far.

"One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, which immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed and another is on its way," NDRF DG, Atul Karwal had said.

A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave.

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 PM and the rescue teams rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

