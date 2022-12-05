J-K: 17 injured as bus turns turtle in Rajouri

At least 17 people got injured after a bus-turned turtle in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The accident took place near the Tarkhundi village in the Manjakote block of the Rajouri district.

The injured have been rushed to hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor