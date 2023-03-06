J-K: 2 drug smugglers arrested in Udhampur, 100 kg poppy straw recovered

In a major breakthrough in its drive against drugs, District Police Udhampur has arrested two narcotics smugglers and recovered a consignment of about 100 kg of Poppy Straw (Bhukki) at Jakhani Check Naka on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Udhampur.

A police party of Police Station Udhampur while performing vehicle checking duty at Jakhani Check naka on NH-44 signalled a truck bearing registration number RJ 07 GA-3981 which was coming from the Valley and moving towards Punjab to stop during checking, the police said.

The police recovered 100 kg of poppy straw and arrested the driver and co-driver of the truck.

According to the police, a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Udhampur and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

