J-K: 3 terrorists, including one from JeM, killed in Srinagar encounter

Three terrorists, including one affiliated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.

The JeM terrorist was involved in Zewan Terror Attack.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of terror outfit JeM. As revealed during yesterday's Press Conference, terrorist Suhail was also involved in Zewan Terror Attack. All terrorists involved in the Zewan attack have been neutralised," Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir police had informed that in the initial exchange of fire, three Police personnel and one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel got injured and were subsequently shifted to hospital.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Thursday night.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General DP Pandey on Friday said that the infiltration attempts from the other side of the border into Jammu and Kashmir have gone down this year, adding that terror groups are trying to recruit young children aged 15-16 years.

IGP Kashmir on Thursday had said that the number of active terrorists in the valley has come down to less than 200 while the number of active local terrorists have reduced to less than 100, for the first time in history.

( With inputs from ANI )

