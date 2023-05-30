J-K: 45-yr-old man stabbed to death in Batamaloo

By ANI | Published: May 30, 2023

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 30 : A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unknown person on Tuesday in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, who is a resident of Batmaloo.

"Aijaz Ahmed Bhat was stabbed to death by an unknown person," the police said.

However, an FIR has been registered at Batmaloo Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Further details awaited.

