J-K: 5 family members die in road accident, 1 injured

Five members of a family died and one was injured in a road accident near Mansar in Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir today morning.

Deepak Jasrotia, station house officer (SHO), Samba, said, "The family was on their way to Anantnag district in Kashmir from Amritsar in Punjab and suddenly the driver lost control of the car near Mansar. The car fell into a gorge about 200 feet deep and five persons died."

He added, "The deceased have been identified as Gulzar Ahmed Bhat, his wife Zara Begum, and their son Mohd Iqbal and daughter Masrat while the sixth victim is unidentified."

The driver Saqib is badly injured and has been shifted to a hospital added the SHO.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor