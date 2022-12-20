J-K: Admin refurbishing Rajouri school lacking in infrastructure

A school in the heart of Rajouri, which lacked infrastructure, is now being provided with a new double-storey building with all modern amenities by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The Government Boys Higher Secondary School, located in the heart of Rajouri town in the Gujjar Mandi areas, has been invogue since the 1960s. But, the students have been facing many problems during classes due to insufficient infrastructure, with many classes held on open grounds.

Under the new initiative of the government, a double-storey building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 6.66 crore. The work is in the last stage and the new building, equipped with all modern amenities and a playground, will soon be handed over to the authorities.

Zoab Ahmed Shwal, the chief engineer of the PWD department, said the new building is being made under an initiative of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"This is a very famous school as many IAS and IPS officers have passed out from here. Under the programme fo the L-G, we have received Rs 6.6 crores for making this building and work is ongoing at a good pace," he said.

More than 800 students enrolled in the school are from the far-flung areas of Rajouri.

One of the students told ANI,"Many classes take place in the open. We request district administration to hand over the school as soon as possible."

"As classes of all sections take place together, it becomes problematic for us. If the building is complete, we will be able to have proper classes," another student said.

Parvinder Gupta, a teacher at the school, said that it is the responsibility of the school administration to provide the students with necessary facilities.

"I also passed out from here. Children from far-flung areas come here to study. So, it is also our responsibility to provide them modern amenities," he said.

Neelam Kumari, another teacher, said the new building will significantly build on the existing facilities for students.

"Currently, the students have to study in the open and there are many things to distract them. The new building will help them concentrate on their studies better," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor