J-K administration gears up for spring season to attract tourists

Ahead of the spring season, the tourism department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has geared up to make this season yet another successful spring season for the tourists with a number of activities planned and lined up for the visitors.

The tourists visited the valley in large numbers during the last winter season. The tourists enjoy the snowfall and all winter activities in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Srinagar.

The department has geared up once again to make good arrangements for the tourists including comfortable hotels and houseboat services, healthy food points, neat and clean sanitization at all tourist destinations.

Speaking to ANI, Secretary of tourism, J-K, Sarmad Hafeez said, "Spring is in the air. The blossoms have started coming out. Spring in Kashmir is perhaps the most beautiful in the world. We have prepared the programme for that. We are celebrating the almond blossoms first. We are also going to celebrate the tulip garden which is in front of the lake. More than 1.2 million tulips had blossomed last year. We are hoping to work very closely with the travel trade. We are hoping for a wonderful spring season this year."

"We had one of the best winters ever. We had a good year in terms of tourism. A lot of people from across the country came and enjoyed winter in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

A tourist Prameela Patel said that she witnessed snowfall on the very first day of her visit to Kashmir.

"I have come for the first time to J-K. We received snowfall on the first day of our visit with the entire group. It is very beautiful and is like heaven," she said.

Bharat Patel, another tourist suggested the government finalise a "reasonable rate" for the activities in the valley.

"The administration can finalise a reasonable rate of the activities done here. The rates are on the higher side here which needs bargaining," he said.

"It is worth experiencing the weather here. Everything is beautiful here including the people and clothes. The management of the administration was good. Enjoyed the activities done here," Jansi Parekh, another tourist said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor