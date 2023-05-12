Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 : The Art in Life Foundation (AILF), which is a community development initiative of JK Policy Institute (JKPI), conducted its first art workshop of the session on Friday introducing students to the basics drawing techniques.

The art workshop titled 'Reimagining classrooms for the social and emotional well-being of children' was orgzed in the Nehalpora education zone of J-K's Baramulla district, in which more than 50 students participated.

The workshop was an attempt to emphasize that educators must consider what kind of learning is most effective for students. The initiative is part of the student outreach program of JKPI, connecting students with opportunities to serve their local community.

AILF provided the students with free art supplies so that they had all the materials they needed to try their hand at art and improve their skills. The students were assisted by a trained artist throughout the workshop. At the end of the workshop, the students were given certificates of participation for their hard work and dedication.

AILF said it strongly believes that there is room to reimagine classes with a strong emphasis on drawing, painting and other creative pursuits. Encouraging students to use their imagination can foster their academic growth, as well as their social and emotional well-being. Engaging in creative pursuits help children emotionally and mentally and is a great way for them to combat boredom.

The Foundation said its creative, fun and interactive art workshops are designed for school children and engage them using various activities and art mediums. AILF artists work closely with teachers to conduct art classes, workshops and art camps in schools where students experience new dimensions of their imagination.

"At AILF, we do not make children competewe emphasize the importance of having fun and creating a supportive environment for teaching and learning. It is important to foster cooperation rather than competition among young children with the goal of developing a community of children that respects and helps each other," the Foundation said.

"We do not say competition is always bad; rather, it can be a positive force that encourages teams to work together and continually strive for improvement," it added.

AILF said it is committed to making mengful contributions to a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Art in Life Foundation (AILF), is a registered orgzation having a major thrust on Environment, Education, Economy, Health, Women's Empowerment and Rights, Art and Community Development Work. The orgzation also aims to recognize the importance of contemplative engagement with young people and critical thinking for young people.

Jammu and Kashmir Policy Institute is an independent and nonpartisan institution based in Srinagar committed to conversations on peace and sustainable development with a focus on economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foundation said it believes in facilitating multi-stakeholder dialogues to bring in diverse perspectives and encourage constructive disagreements, introducing new cutting-edge creative problem-solving approaches to socio-economic and political issues confronting Jammu and Kashmir and the larger South-East Asian region.

