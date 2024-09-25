J-K Assembly Election 2024 Phase 2: Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Voters To Turn Out in Large Numbers, Says “Vote for Positive Change”

Amid the polling for the second phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appealed to people to cast their votes in large number for positive change that will "secure their future" and "guarantee unbridled welfare." The polling started at 7 am in all 3502 polling stations across 26 Assembly constituencies of six districts, namely Ganderbal, Srinagar & Budgam in Kashmir Division; and Reasi, Rajouri & Poonch in Jammu Division.

Saying that Jammu and Kashmir in on the "cusp of change," Kharge appealed to people to vote in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights. In a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, "Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of change. Today, as the second phase of voting gets underway for 26 seats, I exhort the people of the Jammu and Kashmir to come out in large numbers to exercise their Democratic rights."

Calling these assembly elections, a turning point for the territory, Congress President said that one single vote will secure the constitutional rights of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir. The post added, "A vote for positive change will secure your future and guarantee unbridled welfare. One single vote will secure your Constitutional rights. I warmly welcome the first-time voters, who look forward to a better future. These elections are a turning point for Jammu and Kashmir and let us use the power of Democracy to make that change happen." Kharge also claimed that the "downgraded status" of Jammu and Kashmir to a 'union territory' led to widespread unemployment and rampant corruption and issues like land rights and social justice have become prevalent.

"When you press the voting button on the EVM, do think about how your decade was lost in betrayal. A state was downgraded to a Union Territory for the first time in history. There is widespread unemployment and rampant corruption, with land rights and social justice issues becoming prevalent," wrote Kharge. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed the electors to vote in large numbers to elect a government for their better future.

In a social media post on X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "My dear sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir, the right to vote is your most important right. For the last 10 years, this right has been taken away from you. You were banned from raising your voice on issues related to electricity, water, roads, employment, income, business, land, forest. Your right to choose your representative was taken away from you. Show the power of your vote in the second phase of elections today. Vote to elect a government for your better future, livelihood, employment, land, business and who your issues."



Polling for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Wednesday morning. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory. From early morning, long queues of voters are being witnessed, waiting for their turn to exercise their right to franchise. In this phase, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot, comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters and 53 third-gender voters.

The respective district administrations have made elaborative arrangements at all the polling stations for free, fair and transparent elections. Among the prominent candidates are former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat. The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8.