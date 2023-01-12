J-K: Avalanche strikes Baltal, along Zojila pass

A avalanche struck Baltal, along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

No loss of life has been reported so far, sources said.

According to some reports, a video clip of the avalanche went viral on social media.

Further details are awaited .

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor