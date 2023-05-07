J-K: Avalanche warning issued for Baramulla for next 24 hrs

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 7 : Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning for Baramulla for the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 metres above sea level over Baramulla district in the next 24 hours," read an official statement.

The people living in the area were advised to take precautions.

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," it read.

Earlier on April 27, JKDMA issued an avalanche warning for the Ganderbal district was issued during the next 24 hours then.

