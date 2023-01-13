J-K Chief Secretary directs districts to complete Numberdar, Chowkidar recruitment by Jan 26

In a meeting with Revenue Authorities, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday directed the district administration to fill all the vacant positions of Numberdars and Chowkidars before the 26th of this month.

He also told them to identify those whose performance is not up to mark and replace them with young and enthusiastic persons as per the relevant rules and acts, read a statement from the Department of information and public relations Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised on the need for strengthening of traditional and vital village institutions like Numberdar and Chowkidar throughout J&K saying that the positions of Numberdar and Chowkidar are very significant in terms of better coordination at the grassroot levels and can't be kept vacant at the peril of common masses. He termed them as a link between the people and administration therefore the instruments of empowering rural population.

The Chief Secretary further directed the District Administrations to work in close coordination with them so that the requisite flow of information from villages is prompt and hassle free. He even suggested they create a WhatsApp group of all of these basic field workers so they can bring their suggestions/grievances directly to the administration.

Putting emphasis on the cleanliness of all villages, the Chief Secretary enquired from DCs about the measures taken by them to ensure door-to-door collection of waste and removal of legacy waste in each of them. He said that each village should look substantially cleaner than before. He asked them to include the locals and Panchayati Raj Institutions in these activities for their sustainability.

( With inputs from ANI )

