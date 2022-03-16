J-K: Department of Sheep Husbandry distributes free sheep units to unemployed youth in Anantnag

The Department of Sheep Husbandry, Jammu and Kashmir has distributed free sheep units to educated unemployed tribal youths of the Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

These free sheep units were distributed to 18 tribal youths who were selected through a process for establishing their own income-generating units, under special Central assistance to tribal sub-schemes meant for tribal youths of Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director, Department of Sheep Husbandry Anantnag, Ghulam Rasool said, "These units were given free of cost to Tribal youths of Nagress village of Qazigund of Anantnag under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) and 18 units were established after applications were invited and out of 150 applications, 18 tribal youths were selected and free of cost sheep units were given to them."

He also said that during the selection of tribal youths, representatives from panchayats and sheep husbandry officers were also present.

He added, "The main aim of providing these free units to generate employment and so far only in district Anantnag 150 sheep units have been established under various schemes and under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) 70 free of cost sheep units have been established."

One of the beneficiaries, Javaid Ahmad Kooli said, "I am very happy to receive 1 male and 10 female sheep free of cost. This will help me earn a livelihood."

The tribal youth lauded this step taken by the government as now they can earn their bread and butter from these free of cost sheep units.

Choudhary Mohd Aslam, Sarpanch of Nagress village also thanked sheep husbandry for helping youths from tribal communities who were unemployed despite being educated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor