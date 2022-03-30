J-K: DGP chairs senior officers' meet at police headquarters

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, chaired a meeting of senior officers at the police headquarters, as per a press release.

The meeting was held to discuss the follow up of the recommendations of the Inspector General (IGPs) conference 2021 and their implementation by various wings and zones of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

While speaking on the occasion, the DGP stressed timely compliance with the directions issued by MHA with regard to the said conference. While discussing the installation of CCTV cameras and other technology-driven policing aids and soldiers, he stressed on mission mode work on adopting new initiatives and technologies in dealing with operations, crimes and other security matters.

The DGP directed the officers for developing the system to harness the benefits of the technical infrastructure put in place. He also directed for increasing usage of various modules of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) for investigation and crime prevention.

With regard to Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), the DGP directed the nodal officers to take all the necessary initiatives to ensure the integration of the remaining helpline emergency numbers of different departments with ERSS setup as soon as possible in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on various recommendations of the previously held DGPs/IGPs conference. The DGP directed senior wing heads for preparing detailed reports on different policing issues so that implementation of the recommendations of the conference is ensured in a time-bound manner.

The officers present in the meeting apprised the DGP regarding the measures taken to ensure the implementation of various initiatives and recommendations of the previously held DGPs/IGPs conference and directions of the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor