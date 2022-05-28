J-K DGP reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra- 2022, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag, Singh on Friday chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers from the Police, the Army and the CAPFs to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the yatra.

The meeting deliberated on different issues of security of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on the national highways and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal, etc. It was decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the camps and routes of yatra are secured and checked at the earliest. It was decided that rescue teams will be deployed by the Police forces at various places to provide necessary help to the pilgrims.

The DGP stressed upon the officers present in the meeting to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. He emphasised upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.

The DGP said that the coordination mechanisms and communication systems must be established among the counterparts of all the stakeholders of the army, the CAPFs, the Police and the Civil administration. He said that adequate and effective deployments should be made on the ground to address any vulnerability and to gaps if any. He directed the officers to revisit security plans and fine-tune these at the sectoral level to augment an adequate response to any exigency. He emphasized for focus on ROPs, lateral deployment, and law & order deployment to neutralize threats and meet the challenges. He said that adequate manpower will be available to the jurisdictional officers.

The DGP directed that the identified routes of travel and movement, Do's and Don'ts for the pilgrims and Helpline numbers should be made public and be circulated through every possible medium so that the pilgrims could take note and ask for any assistance effortlessly.

The DGP said that adequate logistics with regard to mobility, CCTVs and other security gadgets will be made available along with sufficient manpower. He said that adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made to tackle any natural calamity. He also highlighted the need to put in place SOPs for any eventuality of fire or flash floods.

The officers representing different forces gave their suggestions for the smooth conduct of SANJY-2022. The officers apprised the DGP regarding their requirements and also briefed about the measures formulated for the peaceful conduct of the yatra.

The meeting was attended in person by ADG CRPF Shri Daljit Singh Choudhary,Special DG CID J&K RR Swain, Commandant General HG/CD J&K H K Lohia, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Traffic J&K T Namgyal, IGP CRPF (KOS) M S Bhatia, IGP BSF Kashmir Rajababu Singh, IGP CRPF (SOS) Ms Charu Sinha, IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar, DIG SKR Shri Abdul Jabbar, DIG SSB H B K Singh, DPT J&K Shri Shridhar Patil, Col.GS 15 Corps Prikshit Dahiya, SSP SSB Shri Mukesh Kumar, AIG CIV PHQ Shri Rajesh Bali, and other gazetted officers of different forces.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IGP BSF Jammu Shri Danesh Kumar Boora, IG CRPF Jammu PS Ranpise, DIG JSK range Shri Vivek Gupta, DIG DKR Shri Sunil Gupta, DIG URR Shri M Suleiman Choudhary, district SSP of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Kulgam, Anantnag, Awantipora, Ganderbal attended the meeting through video conferencing.

( With inputs from ANI )

