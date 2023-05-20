J-K: Doda police raid houses of local terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 20 : In a major crackdown on local terrorists, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Doda Police on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in the Gandoh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Abdul Qayoom, told reporters that houses of local terrorists were raided in connection with an old case.

"The raids were conducted by the SIU Doda in connection with case FIR No. 06/2021 under sections 121, 121-A, 122 IPC, and sections 13, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act registered at Police Station Gandoh. During the operation, the houses of local terrorists were searched who are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.

SSP Doda further added, "The evidence and clues which surfaced during searches are being made part of the investigation of the case and may lead to identifying the supporters and sympathizers of terrorists who are working as Over Ground Workers (OGW) for the terrorist organisation".

The accused have been identified as Atta Mohammad, Mohammad Yasir, Mohammad Shafi, Amjid Ali, and Majid Hussain.

All these local terrorists have ex-filtrated to PAK/POK in the early nineties and are presently operating from Pakistan in a desperate attempt to revive militancy in District Doda by way of contacting the local youth through various virtual modes and instigating them to join militancy.

