J-K: Encounter begins in Rainawari area of Srinagar
By ANI | Published: March 30, 2022 01:55 AM2022-03-30T01:55:04+5:302022-03-30T02:05:02+5:30
An encounter had started in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.
Police and CRPF are on the job, added the police.
Further details shall follow.
( With inputs from ANI )
