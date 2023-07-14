J-K: Ex-terrorist booked, lodged in jail for involvement in anti-national activities, say Bandipora police
By ANI | Published: July 14, 2023 03:45 PM 2023-07-14T15:45:19+5:30 2023-07-14T15:50:02+5:30
Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 : An ex-terrorist and member of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has been lodged in Baramulla's District Jail for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities, Bandipora police said on Friday.
As per police, Ameer Hamza Shah, a resident of Quilmuqam Bandipora, has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in District Jail, Baramulla, for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities.
Police's investigation into the matter is underway.
Further information is awaited.
