J-K: Ex-terrorist booked, lodged in jail for involvement in anti-national activities, say Bandipora police

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 : An ex-terrorist and member of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has been lodged in Baramulla's District Jail for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities, Bandipora police said on Friday.

As per police, Ameer Hamza Shah, a resident of Quilmuqam Bandipora, has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in District Jail, Baramulla, for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities.

Police's investigation into the matter is underway.

Further information is awaited.

