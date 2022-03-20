J-K: Fire breaks out in forest belt of Reasi district
By ANI | Published: March 20, 2022 08:19 PM2022-03-20T20:19:59+5:302022-03-20T20:30:03+5:30
A major fire broke out on Sunday in the forest belt of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the destruction of trees and other forest materials.
The fire broke out in the Maadi forest belt on Sunday and spread to several acres of land by the evening, officials said.
( With inputs from ANI )
