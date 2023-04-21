J-K: Five tourists among 6 injured in road accident in Pahalgam
By ANI | Published: April 21, 2023 04:24 PM 2023-04-21T16:24:47+5:30 2023-04-21T16:25:03+5:30
Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 : At least six persons, including five tourists were injured in a road accident in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.
According to the police, the accident took place after a vehicle skidded off the road in the Pahalgam area.
Further details on the incident are awaited.
