J-K: Five tourists among 6 injured in road accident in Pahalgam

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 : At least six persons, including five tourists were injured in a road accident in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place after a vehicle skidded off the road in the Pahalgam area.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

